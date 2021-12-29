(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson looks set to avoid a damaging rebellion in the U.K. House of Commons when his trade deal with the European Union is put to a vote on Wednesday, after a prominent group of Brexit hard-liners in his Conservative Party said they will support the accord.

The so-called European Research Group of Tory MPs, who caused so much trouble for former Prime Minister Theresa May in her negotiations with the EU, said in a statement Tuesday that Johnson’s deal “reaffirms the sovereignty of the U.K.” and urged members to vote for it.

The decision means Johnson, who has said the agreement he forged with the bloc on Christmas Eve falls short in key areas including financial services, can be confident he won’t need to rely on the opposition Labour Party to win the vote.

Instead, it is Labour leader Keir Starmer who faces a significant rebellion after he ordered his own MPs to support the bill.

