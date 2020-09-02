(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government announced another U-turn on Wednesday, caving in to pressure from opponents to keep local lockdown restrictions in place amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The prime minister is pushing to get Britons back to work and school and his team had decided restrictions imposed in the Manchester area of northwest England should be eased.

But local politicians, including Greater Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham, condemned the planned relaxation in the rules and warned infections were rising again.

Five hours after Burnham intervened, Johnson’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the policy would be reversed.

“Following a significant change in the level of infection rates over the last few days, a decision has been taken that Bolton and Trafford will now remain under existing restrictions,” Hancock said in an email. “This decision has been made in collaboration with local leaders after reviewing the latest data.”

