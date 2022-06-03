(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced boos from crowds gathered outside a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, as fallout from the so-called partygate scandal continues to dog his premiership.

Johnson and his wife Carrie faced jeers as they walked up the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to participate in the service, a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Former Prime Ministers Theresa May, Tony Blair and David Cameron also attended, without eliciting much crowd reaction.

“I didn’t see that coming; it’s quite a moment,” a BBC television commentator said.

The backlash against Johnson among the public and members of his own Conservative Party has grown since since publication of an internal probe into illegal parties held in Downing Street that violated the government’s Covid restrictions. The report has soured the mood among lawmakers already frustrated by what they see as the prime minister’s missteps and chaotic style, prompting calls for his ouster.

Johnson delivered a reading as part of the Thanksgiving service to celebrate the 96-year-old Queen’s record 70 years as monarch. She wasn’t at the service herself, having experienced “discomfort” from attending public events on the opening of the Jublilee celebration on Thursday. Instead, she was represented by Prince Charles, with other members of the Royal Family also in attendance.

