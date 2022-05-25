(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing for a barrage of criticism with the long-awaited report into lockdown parties in No. 10 expected to be released on Wednesday.

Environment Secretary George Eustice led the defensive operation on the morning shows, saying that the “boundary between what was acceptable and what wasn’t got blurred and that was a mistake.” He said that Johnson understood the need for a change in culture at the highest levels of government.

The prime minister has already been fined once and apologized repeatedly for the boozy gatherings at his Downing Street offices during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. His conduct was brought into focus again this week with the release of photographs showing him toasting colleagues next to a table littered with drinks.

Johnson is due to face opposition leader Keir Starmer at prime minister’s questions in Parliament at noon and will then address an influential committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs on Wednesday evening. If the report is released today, he would also be expected to make a statement to the House of Commons.

Read More: Boris Johnson Denies Trying to Suppress Internal Partygate Probe

The return of the Partygate scandal comes with the government already under pressure over the surging cost of living which has left millions of families struggling to get to the end of the month. Johnson has said he is preparing new measures to help families struggling with the soaring price of food and energy, and those policies could be announced later this week as the administration seeks to shift the focus away from parties.

The multibillion-pound package will be partly funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies with increases in the warm homes discount and winter fuel allowance also expected, the Times newspaper reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.