(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson pledged again to take the U.K. out of the European Union on Oct. 31, even as members of his party plot to prevent him doing it without a deal. The front-runner to become prime minister is planning more public events, after he was accused of trying to avoid scrutiny.

Key Developments:

Johnson tells BBC he thinks he could get no-deal through Parliament

Amber Rudd says Johnson’s plans lack detail

IFS says Johnson’s tax-cut pledges would cost 20 billion pounds a year

Rudd: Johnson’s Brexit Plan Lacks Detail (9 a.m.)

During her media round in support of leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt, Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said that while she appreciates Boris Johnson’s “enthusiasm and his confident positivity,” he was still being vague on his plans for Brexit.

“I think Boris needs to go further about what he is doing,” she told the BBC on Tuesday. “Let’s not pretend this is simple,” she said of the negotiations with the European Union. While Johnson might see himself as an “absolutist” on leaving the bloc on Oct. 31 -- without necessarily knowing what comes next -- Rudd said Hunt has the “personality” to get a “better hearing” from the bloc to forge a compromise.

IFS Puts Price on Johnson Tax Cuts (Earlier)

Boris Johnson’s proposal to raise the thresholds for income tax and social security contributions would cost 20 billion pounds a year, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The measures would mainly benefit higher earners, according to its report.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire, who backs Johnson, told Sky News on Tuesday that the Treasury has “indicated there is fiscal headroom of around 26 billion pounds” for tax cuts, though he also said the IFS analysis “is quite premature because Boris hasn’t set out his tax plans yet.”

