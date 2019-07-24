(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson becomes prime minister Wednesday afternoon, and is preparing to announce his top ministerial team to deliver the U.K.’s exit from the European Union. Brexiteer Priti Patel is expected to be included. Three members of the current Cabinet, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, have said they will resign before Johnson takes office.

Johnson to be appointed premier by Queen Elizabeth II mid-afternoon; he’s expected to give speech outside Downing Street

Incoming prime minister to give Brexiteer Priti Patel a Cabinet role, according to person familiar with the matter; Employment Minister Alok Sharma also expected to be in top team

Justice Secretary David Gauke and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart have said they’ll step down on Wednesday

Hancock Rules Out Tory Electoral Pact With Farage (8:30 a.m.)

Cabinet minister Matt Hancock -- who is hoping to serve in Boris Johnson’s new administration -- ruled out an electoral pact with Nigel Farage, after the Brexit Party leader told Sky News there was a “possibility” of a deal.

“There is no way we are going to have any kind of electoral pact with the Brexit Party, with Nigel Farage,” Hancock told BBC radio. “I don’t want to see an early election, Boris doesn’t want to see an early election.”

The Conservatives currently have a single-figure governing majority that includes the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, and an election may be the only way to break the parliamentary stalemate over Brexit. In theory, the Brexit Party could agree not to run candidates in key Tory districts, as long as Johnson keeps his promise to leave the EU by Oct. 31.

“Theresa May told us 108 times we were leaving on March 29 and we didn’t, so just because Boris says we’re leaving on the 31st October doesn’t mean we’re going to,” Farage told Sky. “There is a possibility of an electoral pact but we would need to believe them, and at the moment that’s not very easy.”

