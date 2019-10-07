(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Boris Johnson is calling his counterparts in the European Union as he tries to convince the bloc to accept his latest proposals for the Irish border with the clock ticking down to his Oct. 31 deadline for leaving. A court in Scotland will rule if the prime minister can be forced to obey a law passed by Parliament last month requiring him to seek a delay if he can’t reach a deal.

Key Developments:

Johnson’s lead negotiator, David Frost, in Brussels for talks with European Commission

Scottish judge due to rule on case seeking to force Johnson to seek Brexit delay

Johnson May Meet Varadkar As EU Seeks Progress (12:15 p.m.)

Boris Johnson may try to meet with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the coming days as he seeks to show progress in Brexit talks, according to a U.K. official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The U.K. accepts both sides need to know where the proposals put forward by Johnson are heading by Friday, the person said. Both Varadkar and French President Emmanuel Macron signaled they want progress by the end of the week.

If insufficient progress is made, then Johnson’s plan may not even appear on the agenda for the Oct. 17-18 EU Council meeting, the person said.

Time for EU to Compromise, U.K. Says (11:45 a.m.)

Boris Johnson wants the EU to engage fully with his proposals for the Irish border and it’s the bloc’s turn to compromise, the prime minister’s spokesman James Slack told reporters in London.

Reiterating that he won’t accept Northern Ireland being in a separate customs territory from the rest of the U.K., Slack said London has made compromises and expects Brussels to follow suit. He doubled-down on the premier’s pledge to leave with or without a deal on Oct. 31.

“We are ready to talk with the EU at a pace to secure a deal so that we can move on and build a new partnership between the U.K. and the EU, but if this is to be possible, the EU must match the compromises that the U.K. has made,” Slack told reporters. “The prime minister believes that we have set out a fair and sensible compromise.”

Johnson will call the leaders of Poland, Sweden and Denmark on Monday, Slack said.

EU Demands ‘Workable Solution’ (11:35 a.m.)

David Frost, the U.K.’s chief negotiator, is at the European Commission for Brexit talks today, commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

The negotiations this week are “to give the U.K. the opportunity to present their proposals in more detail and then we’ll take stock,” she said.

She added that the U.K. has to come up with “a workable solution now and not something based on untried and revocable arrangements.”

Scottish Ruling Expected at Noon (Earlier)

The latest Scottish court ruling related to Brexit is expected at noon Monday. Politicians are seeking a ruling that forces Prime Minister Boris Johnson to obey a law that requires him to seek an extension if he can’t reach a deal with the European Union.

Jolyon Maugham, a lawyer backing the case, said there are two elements to the ruling. First, will the court order Johnson to act as the law dictates, which would create the possibility of fines or even a jail term if he fails?

Second, is sending a letter requesting the extension -- which Johnson’s lawyers have promised to do -- enough to comply with the law. Or could the court look at other actions by Johnson that might be seen as undermining the law?

Earlier:

