(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is chairing the first meeting of his cabinet after a cull of Theresa May’s ministers and the appointment of a team committed to delivering Brexit by Oct. 31.

Key Developments:

Boris Johnson chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet

New prime minister will address the House of Commons this morning

Sunak: Govt Could Use EU Payment for Economy (8:45 a.m.)

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak suggested the government could spend the 39 billion-pound ($49 billion) financial settlement to stimulate the economy -- depending on the outcome of negotiations with the European Union.

“That will no doubt be a discussion for the future but the point is we won’t be writing a check on day one for 39 billion pounds,” Sunak told BBC Radio.

It’s a position that risks angering the bloc because the agreed sum is a settlement of past and current liabilities -- with a portion owed for ongoing projects. The bloc has repeatedly said the payment is a key component of the divorce settlement and not related to any future trade deal.

Also asked how he expects the EU to respond to the tougher line taken by Johnson, Sunak predicted the bloc would negotiate. “They said they would never give us an extension until we passed the withdrawal agreement -- they didn’t just give us one, they gave us a couple,” he said.

There’s No Time For Doubt: Duncan Smith (7:50 a.m.)

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, who chaired Johnson’s leadership campaign, said there’s not enough time before the new prime minister’s Oct. 31 Brexit deadline for there to be doubters in cabinet.

“If you’ve got 100 days, you cannot have people who say ‘you know what, I’m not sure about this,’” Duncan Smith told BBC Radio 4.

He said Amber Rudd and Nicky Morgan, regarded as more moderate voices on Brexit, will be able to have their say in cabinet discussions, contradicting Nick Boles’s claim (see 7:35 a.m.) that they will be “neutered.”

Boles: New Cabinet Shows Hard Right Takeover (7:35 a.m.)

Nick Boles, who sits in the House of Commons as an independent after quitting the Tory Party over the inflexibility of hardline Brexiteers, said Johnson’s reshuffle shows that the party has been taken over.

“It’s very clarifying because what it establishes beyond all doubt is that the Conservative Party has been taken over top to bottom by the hard right,” Boles told BBC radio. “They’re turning themselves into the Brexit Party in order to hold off Nigel Farage.”

“These are not normal center ground pragmatic politicians, these are ideologically motivated people from the hard right,” Boles said.

Boles, who voted three times for Theresa May’s deal with the EU, said Nicky Morgan and Amber Rudd, who had previously opposed a no-deal split with the bloc, are “neutered captives” in the new cabinet. They have had to agree to be open to leaving without an agreement -- and the damage that could cause to the U.K. economy -- to get their jobs, he said.

Earlier:

