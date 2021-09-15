(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is overhauling his government, as he looks to freshen up his team after a fall in the polls and to focus on rebuilding the economy after the pandemic.

While Johnson is seeking to move past the acute phase of Covid-19, he faces a potentially tricky few months with the country still facing high levels of infection. He’ll also be facing his party faithful early next month when the Conservatives hold their annual conference in Manchester.

Key Developments:

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab may be among those facing demotion

Chancellor Rishi Sunak likely to retain his position

Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain says premier sees value of a “diverse cabinet”

Johnson’s approval rating slipped to 35% from 48% in May: YouGov poll

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is first casualty of reshuffle

Williamson Leaves Education Role (1:45 p.m.)

Gavin Williamson, who was education secretary, is the first casualty of the reshuffle. He said on Twitter he is proud of “transformational reforms” he brought in and that he looked forward to continuing to support the prime minister. He didn’t say if he’s been given a new role.

It comes after months of speculation in the British press over Williamson’s job. He’s been criticized over his handling of school exams during the pandemic, as well as preparations for the return of children to schools after the first lockdown last year. He also ranked last in the influential Tory website ConservativeHome’s most recent survey of party members’ satisfaction with cabinet ministers.

Milling Seen Approaching Johnson’s Office (1:20 p.m.)

Conservative Party Chairman Amanda Milling and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick were both seen heading toward Johnson’s House of Commons office shortly after Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, suggesting they may be losing their roles.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.