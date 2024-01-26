(Bloomberg) -- Johnson Controls International Plc is exploring a sale of a portfolio of heating and ventilation assets that could be valued at as much as $5 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Milwaukee-based building products company is working with advisers as it seeks to gauge buyer interest in the assets, which sit within its Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, or HVAC, division, according to the people.

The assets it’s considering selling, dubbed the residential light commercial businesses, include most of the York International operations that Johnson acquired in 2005, the people said. They also include a 60% stake in an air conditioning joint venture launched with a subsidiary of Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. in 2015, they said.

Hitachi has right of first refusal on Johnson’s stake in the JV — which is called Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning — the people said. The Hitachi JV has its own joint venture with Chinese industrial group Hisense.

Shares in Johnson rose as much as 4.1% on Friday. The stock was up 2% at 2:52 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $38.7 billion.

Separately to the residential light commercial assets, Johnson is working on a possible disposal of the majority of the Air Distribution Technologies business it bought for $1.6 billion in 2014, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to any transactions, they said. Representatives for Johnson and Hitachi declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Hisense couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Led by Chief Executive Office George Oliver, Johnson makes management systems for so-called smart buildings and fire detection products, in addition to the home comfort appliances that fall under HVAC. Earlier this month, Johnson announced that Marc Vandiepenbeeck has been appointed to succeed Olivier Leonetti as its chief financial officer.

