After a couple of days in which neither Boris Johnson’s Conservatives nor Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party have covered themselves in glory, the two parties on Friday are announcing voter-pleasing measures as they seek to invigorate their campaigns.

Johnson is announcing new visas to fast-track foreign doctors and nurses into the country after Brexit, while Corbyn is unveiling a package of measures to improve working conditions for women, including a plan to reduce the gender pay gap and grant extra maternity pay. Both parties will hope the conversation moves to discuss their policies after they were hit by a slew of negative headlines: The Conservatives this week had one minister quit and another made insensitive comments about the victims of a deadly fire. While Corbyn on Thursday faced criticism from a Jewish newspaper and a former Labour lawmaker.

Coming up:

Labour shadow cabinet member Shami Chakrabarti will tour broadcast studios touting the party’s policies on improving working conditions for women.

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson will visit the Scottish constituency of North East Fife -- the most marginal in the country, which her party lost by just two votes to the Scottish National Party in 2017.

Adam Price, leader of the Welsh nationalist Plaid Cymru Party, will campaign in Pontypridd, one of 60 seats in which other pro-EU parties have stood down; in this case the Greens and the Liberal Democrats.

The Polls:

A Survation poll for the Economist in the Labour-held constituency of Gedling in central England shows Labour’s Vernon Coaker down 10 points on his 2017 result at 42%, with the Conservatives down almost 6 points on 37%, and the Brexit Party, which didn’t exist in 2017, on 13%.

Catching Up:

The Markets:

The pound weakened slightly on Thursday and was little changed in early Friday trading. The currency has stayed within a tight range for the past few weeks even as the Bank of England made a sudden shift toward a cut in interest rates.

