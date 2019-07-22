(Bloomberg) -- Voting closes in the race to become next Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Boris Johnson is the clear favorite, and his demand that ministers be prepared to accept leaving the European Union without a deal will trigger resignations from the government. Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan submitted his on Monday morning.

Key Developments:

Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan confirms he has resigned

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond says he’ll quit on Wednesday if Boris Johnson becomes prime minister

Voting in Conservative leadership contest closes at 5 p.m., with winner to be announced Tuesday. Theresa May is due to step down Wednesday

Foreign Office Minister Duncan Quits (9:45 a.m.)

Alan Duncan, minister of state for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign Office, confirmed he has resigned from the government. Duncan had been a vocal critic of Boris Johnson, under whom he served when the Tory front-runner was foreign secretary. He joins Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke, who have both said they’ll step down before Johnson takes office -- assuming he wins.

Earlier:

