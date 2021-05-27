(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit back at his former adviser Dominic Cummings, who savaged his handling of the pandemic and declared he was not fit to lead the country.

Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to a hospital, Johnson said some of the comments his controversial former aide made bore no relation to “reality.”

Johnson said he would not comment when questioned over Cummings’s assertion that he said he’d rather let the “bodies pile high” than order a third national lockdown.

“I think it’s important for us to focus on what really matters to people in this country,” Johnson said. “What people want us to get on with is the road map and trying cautiously to take our country forward.”

