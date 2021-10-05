(Bloomberg) -- Economic policy was the focus of day two of the annual gathering of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party. Now the attention shifts to security, both at home and abroad.

It is a theme intimately linked to Brexit and the U.K.’s ambition to break rank with the European Union to curb immigration and carve an independent foreign and defense policy, be it with regards to China or the recent nuclear-powered submarine deal with the U.S. and Australia that left France out in the cold.

Coming up:

Johnson hits the morning media shows on eve of his speech

Home Secretary Priti Patel will address Tory members at 11:50 a.m.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will be next closely-watched speaker

Patel, Brexit and immigration hardliner, will be up on stage

Patel will likely use her keynote speech later to reinforce her law-and-order credentials and take a hard line on issues like immigration, and possibly weigh in on the latest controversy enveloping the police, which she has overall responsibility over.

In some of her comments released ahead of time she will announce harsher penalties against climate activists, from an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, that have blocked traffic on London’s roads in protest against the government’s environmental policy. On Monday, the pressure group blocked four major roads going into the capital, sparking violent clashes between protesters and commuters. The group, called Insulate Britain, want a retrofit of U.K. homes to make them more energy-efficient.

Shadow of Afghanistan and the infamous Aukus Deal (Monday)

Wallace will take the stage against an interesting backdrop. There was the much-criticized evacuation from Afghanistan where European allies -- including the U.K., France and Germany -- lobbied the Americans to extend the deadline of withdrawal from Kabul only to be shot down. That left a residue of resentment among established Group of Seven partners. But it also made clear that the U.S. would not be as actively involved in international affairs as it had been in the past, with the Biden administration clearly focused on what to do about a more assertive China.

The U.K. has a relationship both with the U.S. and Europe and how it exerts its influence and which side it picks when there is dissent will be something that foreign-policy makers will be watching closely. Wallace keeps his cards close to his chest but his views, or whatever clues he drops, will be noteworthy.

The Stink Over Brexit and Article 16 (Monday)

Cabinet Minister and former Brexit negotiator David Frost rattled his saber when he addressed a Tory audience on Monday. He gave them what they wanted to hear, that the U.K. was going to stand up the EU and suspend parts of the divorce agreement covering trade with Northern Ireland. Behind the scenes, as Bloomberg reported, both sides are in no huge rush and talks will go for weeks.

At a side event, Frost did give a revealing nugget on who is pushing hardest: “The prime minister is the toughest person in the room, even tougher than me, and is absolutely committed to seeing this through.”

Frost also gave a sense of the timeline. He expects an EU response within the next 10 days, then about three weeks of negotiations. At that point, the U.K. will make the call on whether to pull the trigger on Article 16 and unilaterally suspend parts of the Brexit deal relating to the border on the island of Ireland.

