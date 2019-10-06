(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson doubled down on his pledge to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal if necessary, two days after it emerged he’d promised to obey a law forcing him to send a letter requesting a delay if he can’t get an agreement with the bloc.

The U.K. premier’s latest promise to deliver Brexit in an op-ed in The Sun on Sunday comes as he tries to persuade the EU to negotiate a new deal along the lines of the one he proposed during the week, which would keep Northern Ireland in regulatory alignment with the Republic of Ireland, so long as the region’s political leaders agree to it every four years.

But the EU so far has pushed back, and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Saturday suggested Friday is a “reasonable” deadline for Johnson to come up with revised proposals.

Key Developments:

Johnson says Brexit will happen on Oct. 31

Ireland says “reasonable” to expect revised Brexit plans from U.K. by Friday

Johnson Not Winning Iver Labour Opponents (8:55 a.m.)

The Prime Minister isn’t making any headway in winning over Members of Parliament from the opposition Labour Party, even those that have said they want to be able to support a Brexit deal. One of those MPs, Lisa Nandy, told Sky News on Sunday that all Johnson has done is alienate people like herself.

“I could support a deal, I would support a deal,” Nandy said. “The problem is at the moment that we don’t have a deal. What we’ve got is a proposal which stands virtually no chance of being accepted by the EU.”

Nandy said she wants to see promises on future workers’ rights and the environment –- negotiated by Labour with Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, incorporated into legislation and put before a vote in the House of Commons. But, she said, Johnson hasn’t engaged with her or her colleagues.

“For all of this talk about getting Brexit done, he doesn’t seem to be serious at all about trying to agree a cross-party deal and move us forwards,” Nandy said. “From the word go he’s alienated those MPs that he would need to rely on to get a deal.”

We’ll Seek No Brexit Extension: Minister (8:47 a.m.)

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on Sunday stuck firmly to the prime minister’s line that the government will deliver Brexit on time.

“This government has no intention of extending Article 50,” he told Sky News on Sunday, referring to the treaty clause under which Britain is negotiating Brexit. “All of our efforts now are focused on trying to get a deal.”

He dismissed as “tittle tattle” the notion that the government might be trying to persuade another EU nation to veto any extension request that comes from the U.K. “I’ve not heard any serious talk of that beyond the speculation that I’ve seen in the papers,” he said.

U.K. Leaves EU in 25 Days, Johnson Says (Earlier)

The U.K. will be leaving the European Union on Halloween as planned, regardless of whether the EU accepts the U.K.’s latest offer for a deal, Johnson wrote in The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

“We will be packing our bags and walking out on Oct. 31,” Johnson wrote in the paper. “The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal, or whether we will be forced to head off on our own.”

He said his plans represent Britain “jumping to the island in the middle of the river,” and now the EU must join it from the other side.

Th statement is at odds with court documents released on Friday that showed the premier has committed to send a letter seeking a delay to Brexit, as compelled to by the so-called Benn Act, a piece of legislation passed by his Parliamentary opponents in September. Under that law, he has until Oct. 19 to secure a deal or persuade Parliament to accept a no-deal departure. Failing that, he must seek a delay.

Cox Told Johnson to request Extension: Mail (Earlier)

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told Johnson he’d quit his post if the premier didn’t abide by the law requiring him to delay Brexit if he doesn’t have a deal by Oct. 19, the Mail on Sunday reported, without saying were it got the information.

Paper: Johnson to Sabotage EU if Forced Into Delay (Earlier)

Johnson plans to sabotage the running of the European Union if he’s forced into seeking a delay to Brexit, the Sunday Telegraph reported, citing two unidentified cabinet ministers. Measures could involve blocking the EU’s seven-year budget, and sending a Euroskeptic commissioner to Brussels, with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage mooted as a contender, the newspaper said.

Varadkar Wants New Proposals by Friday (Earlier)

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar pointed to Friday as a “reasonable” deadline for an improved offer from the U.K. to break the Brexit impasse, as the deadlock over the Irish border continued.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Saturday, he said the ideas submitted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson fell short of providing the basis for deeper negotiations before leaders gather on Oct. 17 to consider the state of play on Brexit.

“Plenty of time” remains for the U.K. to come up with a better plan, Varadkar said, adding Friday isn’t an “absolutely rigid” deadline. “If you know over the next 24 hours, an extra 48 hours are needed, we’re not going to give up on the prospects of the deal over that.”

Johnson to Challenge the Queen to Fire Him: Sunday Times (Earlier)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to challenge Queen Elizabeth II to dismiss him rather than resign as he attempts to push through Brexit by the Oct. 31 deadline, the Sunday Times reported, citing senior aides.

Johnson would not step aside if his Brexit proposals were rejected by the European Union, and even if members of the U.K. Parliament declare no confidence in his government and agree to a caretaker prime minister to replace him, according to the report.

