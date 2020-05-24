(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure to sack his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, following reports that Cummings broke the government’s lockdown rules more than once.

Conservative lawmaker and Brexiteer Steve Baker became the first Tory to publicly call for Cummings to go, after Cummings traveled more than 250 miles (402 kilometers) from his London home at the end of March at a time when he was supposed to be self-isolating. Baker, who has previously clashed with Cummings, said his actions had undermined the government’s message and were hurting Johnson.

“If he doesn’t resign, it will just keep burning through Boris’s political capital at a rate we just can ill afford in the midst of this crisis,” Baker said on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday. “I just see this rattling on now for day after day, wasting the public’s time.”

The furore over Cummings’s movements has turned into a significant political problem for Johnson, creating a media storm and angering lawmakers across the political spectrum. Tory MP Damian Collins, another to have clashed with Cummings in the past, also called for him to resign.

The episode comes at a dangerous time for Johnson, with Britons beginning to chafe after two months of lockdown in a country where fatalities from the virus have topped 36,000, the most outside the U.S. Recent polls also show support is waning for Johnson’s response to the virus.

The controversy also threatens to overshadow Johnson’s latest push to communicate how he plans to move the country out of lockdown, which has put the country on course for its deepest recession in centuries. A new test and trace system, with 25,000 contract tracers, is set to launch at the end of this week, while the government is planning an announcement on schools and may give an update on non-essential retailers.

Johnson’s office said Cummings went to Durham with his wife and child to seek support from family after his wife contracted Covid-19 and he began showing symptoms. Downing Street also dismissed reports in the Mirror and Guardian newspapers that said Cummings had returned to Durham, in the far north of England, again in April.

On Saturday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Cummings had the full support of Johnson. Speaking on Sky News Sunday, Shapps said Cummings had gone to Durham to do the best by their four-year-old child and that he had self-isolated while there.

“You have to look for common sense, practical solutions,” Shapps said. “They took perfectly sensible, rational steps.”

Shapps also reiterated that Cummings didn’t return to Durham later in April.

Divisive Character

Other high-profile officials caught violating the rules have paid a price. One of government’s top scientific advisers on the virus quit after admitting to quarantine breaches and Scotland’s chief medical offer resigned in April after making two trips to her second home, about an hour’s drive from her main residence in Edinburgh.

Cummings is best known as the man who ran the successful referendum campaign to take the U.K. out of the European Union. He’s long been a controversial figure, making political enemies within the ruling Conservative Party and without.

He’s credited with helping Johnson secure a landslide victory in December elections, giving the Tories a big enough majority to end a parliamentary stalemate and carry out Brexit more than three years after the referendum.

