(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is facing a third rebellion from members of his Conservative Party pressing for U.K. courts to be given power to rule on cases of genocide, a move they hope would prevent the British government from doing trade deals with countries found to be committing the crime.

Rebel Tory MPs, whose focus is on the plight of minority Uighur Muslims in China, plan to vote in favor of inserting the measure into the government’s trade legislation when it’s put to the House of Commons on Monday.

Johnson has already defeated the rebels twice on the issue. But the margin of victory -- just 15 votes last month -- means his government can take nothing for granted. Losing could undermine the prime minister’s trade strategy and potentially jeopardize his efforts to strike a balance over trade and values in the U.K.’s dealings with China.

Johnson’s Global Britain Blueprint Hit by China Human Rights Row

Ahead of the vote, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the U.K. had joined the U.S., European Union and Canada -- a total of thirty nations -- in sanctioning four Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighurs.

‘Clearest Message’

“We’re sending the clearest message to the Chinese government that the international community will not turn a blind eye to such serious and systematic violations of human rights and we will act in concert to hold those responsible to account,” he told members of Parliament.

China has repeatedly denied any accusations of human rights abuses against its Uighur minority.

The U.K.’s main opposition Labour Party criticized the timing of Raab’s announcement as a “grubby and cynical” attempt to secure votes.

Raab “has repeatedly refused to sanction Chinese officials for more than two years and only now, after the U.S. and EU have done so and he is facing defeat in the Commons, is he reluctantly forced to take action,” Labour’s foreign policy spokeswoman, Lisa Nandy, said in the House of Commons.

‘Dancing’

Johnson’s government argues courts should not be involved in U.K. trade policy and that genocide should be decided by the International Criminal Court -- though the rebels counter that China’s seat on the United Nations Security Council prevents that. Last month, 31 Conservative MPs voted against the government.

“We’re dancing elaborately around the whole idea of genocide,” prominent Tory rebel Iain Duncan Smith told Raab in Parliament on Monday.

Speaking to MPs, Raab said “there are no realistic prospects of a free trade deal on the horizon” with China. Johnson told Parliament this month the U.K. must be ready to increase trade with Beijing, arguing that the government would protect both British interests and values in doing so.

