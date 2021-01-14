(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a threat to his leadership from Conservative lawmakers who are demanding a clear plan out of an economically damaging third pandemic lockdown.

Steve Baker, a senior rank-and-file member of Parliament, said in a letter to his Tory colleagues that a lockdown lasting until spring could be “a disaster.”

He urged them to write to Johnson’s team to warn the premier’s position will be at risk unless he announces a route out of the current restrictions.

“Government has adopted a strategy devoid of any commitment to liberty without any clarification about when our most basic freedoms will be restored and with no guarantee that they will never be taken away again,” Baker wrote. “If we continue forward with a strategy that hammers freedom, hammers the private sector, hammers small business owners and hammers the poor, inevitably the prime minister’s leadership will be on the table.”

The U.K. entered its third national lockdown last week, with schools, non-essential retail and hospitality businesses all forced to close. The economy already suffered its deepest recession for more than 300 years as a result of the first shutdown last year and is at risk of being tipped into a double dip contraction.

