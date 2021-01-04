(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson’s government is on the brink of another pandemic U-turn with a third national lockdown looking increasingly inevitable.

A surge in infections threatens to overwhelm hospitals and throws his plan to get English children back into classrooms into disarray on a day the British prime minister had hoped to celebrate the delivery of the first shots of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.

Instead the the government is back in crisis mode, with new virus cases exceeding 50,000 a day and hospital admissions soaring past the peak of the first wave in April. Johnson, who ended the year on a high by securing a last-minute trade deal with the European Union, was forced over the weekend to announce tougher measures are on the horizon.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock went on the Monday morning shows to lay the groundwork, warning that the old system of regional tiers is “no longer strong enough” and that there were would be “some very difficult weeks ahead.”

It’s a far cry from the government’s optimism in early December, when the arrival of vaccines was dubbed the “scientific cavalry” to the rescue. The picture changed dramatically when the emergence of a faster spreading strain of Covid-19 led to the introduction of a stricter fourth tier that shut down non-essential shops and hammered retailers reliant on Christmas shoppers.

Effective Lockdown

By the end of 2020, about 75% of England’s population was covered by the highest tier -- which effectively mirror the conditions of England’s second lockdown in November.

In that shutdown, schools remained open, reflecting the government’s key priority of keeping in-person classes going.

But on Sunday, Johnson sent mixed messages to parents unsure whether it was safe to send their kids back to primary school. He sought to reassure them by saying the virus poses little risk to young people while also warning closures cannot be ruled out down the line.

In the meantime, many schools have openly defied orders to open. Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer said the country should immediately return to a full lockdown, and unions on Monday called for employers to offer parents paid time off to cope with childcare if schools remain closed.

School Dilemma

Hancock told Times Radio on Monday “it’s right that we keep schools open where we can.” In the short-term, Hancock suggested the first move may be to move areas currently in England’s tier 3 into the strictest rules.

Throughout the pandemic, the government has been forced to backtrack on efforts to reopen the economy, especially as the virus’s winter resurgence pushes public health services to the brink. Most recently, Johnson was forced to curtail plans to relax social-distancing rules over Christmas.

Any move to impose tougher restrictions are likely to cause Johnson more trouble with his own Conservative Party, member of whom oppose any action that would further damage the economy.

For Johnson’s government, much will now depend on fast the National Health Service can administer vaccine doses.

“The vaccine is coming, you know, the cavalry is here,” Hancock told LBC radio. “We’ve got to all do our bit for the next few weeks and then we’re going to be through it.”

