Businesses 'just want clarity' on what's going to happen with Brexit: Strategist

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to rush his crucial Brexit law through the U.K.’s House of Commons in just three days after he was thwarted in his latest attempt to get his divorce deal approved.

On Monday, Commons Speaker John Bercow rejected the government’s bid to trigger a second parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal that the prime minister secured last week in Brussels.

Johnson will now redirect his efforts to fast-tracking the detailed law he needs to pass through Parliament — starting Tuesday, and completing its passage through the Commons by Thursday. It will then go to the House of Lords, Parliament’s upper chamber, in an attempt to deliver Brexit by his Oct. 31 deadline.

Johnson is seeking to deliver on his “do or die” pledge to ensure the U.K. leaves the European Union by the end of the month. Even though there are signs that he may have enough support to win a vote on ratifying the Brexit deal he struck in Brussels last week, members of Parliament don’t yet want to make that decision.

On Saturday, MPs voted to postpone a final verdict on Johnson’s Brexit deal until after detailed legislation has been passed to implement it, a move designed to prevent the U.K. accidentally tumbling out of the EU with no deal.

SAME QUESTION

Bercow said MPs had already debated and voted on Johnson’s deal in principle in a rare sitting on Saturday -- two days ago -- and they had chosen to delay taking a final decision on whether to approve or reject it.

The prime minister cannot keep asking MPs to answer the same question in an attempt to get them to change their minds, Bercow said, citing a parliamentary convention dating back to 1604.

“It is clear that the motions are in substance the same,” Bercow said. “My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so.”

Downing Street then hit back. “We’re disappointed that the Speaker has yet again denied us the chance to deliver on the will of the British people,” Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters in London.

BREXIT PLEDGE

Johnson has vowed repeatedly to force the U.K. out of the EU with or without a deal by the current Oct. 31 deadline. He will now attempt to fast-track the draft law to implement his exit agreement through Parliament over the next 10 days, as he battles to deliver Brexit on time.

The government is planning to publish that law — the Withdrawal Agreement Bill — late Monday. It will then be debated and voted on in general terms on Tuesday, before a motion on the fast-track timetable for the bill is put to a vote.

If MPs defeat the government on it’s proposed three-day timetable — because they want to spend longer scrutinizing the details — it will be far more difficult for Johnson to meet his Oct. 31 deadline.

Opposition politicians are also likely to try to re-write the bill to force the U.K. to stay in the EU’s customs union, or to make the Brexit deal conditional on approval from the public in another referendum.