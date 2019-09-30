(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is fighting off allegations of sexual impropriety, and his opponents in Parliament are plotting to oust him over his Brexit plans.

Johnson is in Manchester for the Tories’ annual gathering with activists -- his first as prime minister -- and he’s still promising to deliver Brexit with or without a deal on Oct. 31. His government won’t say how they can still do that now that Parliament has moved to block it.

Must read: Boris Johnson Battles Sex Allegations as Brexit Opponents Plot

Key Developments:

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid declines to comment on what he calls “personal allegations” against Johnson. He says he trusts the premier

Javid says no one knows the exact cost of a no-deal Brexit; he promises a fiscal response to mitigate it and says the Bank of England would respond with monetary policy

Javid makes major speech at conference at 2:55 p.m. in Manchester; he’s already announced infrastructure spending

Opposition politicians meet at about 1 p.m. in London to discuss their next moves

Pound edges higher

Javid Says No-One Knows Cost of No-Deal (9 a.m.)

Asked about the cost to the economy of a no-deal Brexit, Javid told the BBC: “I don’t think anyone really knows the full proper answer to that question.”

But he promised a fiscal response and said the Bank of England would also act.

He declined to say how the government will pursue a no-deal exit now that Parliament has passed a law to block it. Asked if he knew what the government’s strategy was, he said: “I think I do.”

Javid Says He Trusts Johnson On Grope Allegation (Earlier)

Javid said he’s received a personal denial from the prime minister of allegations that he groped a journalist at a lunch around 20 years ago.

“If you’re referring to these allegations of personal nature that were made a couple of days ago, I’ve talked to the Prime Minister about that and he couldn’t be clearer, absolutely clear that they are completely untrue and I totally trust him on that,” he said during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today Program.

On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock retracted his comment that the matter was a personal one, after critics pointed out that the alleged touching happened in a workplace environment. He told Channel Four he trusts the journalist who made the allegation.

