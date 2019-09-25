(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is flying back into a momentous political crisis on Wednesday, after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled he broke the law by suspending Parliament. He’s facing calls to sack his political and legal advisers, while pro-Brexit hardliners have condemned the judges.

Members of Parliament return to work this morning and are considering their options, ranging from new laws to stop a no-deal Brexit, to appointing a cross-party government of national unity. A general election is also on the horizon -- though opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he won’t seek a vote of no confidence in the government until the risk of crashing out of the European Union without an agreement has been removed.

Key Developments:

Johnson returns from New York as Parliament resumes at 11:30 a.m.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove suggests the government does not need to apologize for suspending Parliament. He said “respectable” legal experts disagreed with the court

Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will wait until after Oct. 17 EU summit before considering calling confidence vote

Glimmers of Hope on Brexit Deal? (9:30 a.m.)

It may not be all doom and gloom for Boris Johnson. A few hours after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that he’d broken the law by suspending Parliament, the British prime minister held his second meeting within a month with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar.

On the surface, little seems to have changed, with Varadkar saying the gap between the two sides remains wide.

But he also said the encounter was “good” and that the pair would meet again “very soon,” suggesting the pace of engagement is quickening. The thorny question of how Northern Ireland might be given a say in any Brexit deal was discussed, pointing to some potential movement.

Ultimately, the discussions may lead nowhere -- and Tuesday’s court decision gives Ireland little reason to offer concessions anytime soon. But Varadkar’s tone suggested all is not lost just yet.

Corbyn to Pursue Election Once No-Deal Risk Over (8:30 a.m.)

Opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said he would be prepared to support Boris Johnson’s demand for an early general election, but only after the government has applied for a Brexit extension, per legislation passed by Parliament, in the event he can’t reach a deal with Brussels. Under the law, an election would follow 25 working days later.

“I’m very happy to have a general election when we’ve taken no-deal off the table,” Corbyn told BBC Radio 4. If the government applies for an extension and is granted one by the EU, that would “be a step forward,’’ he said.

Parliament resumes in London on Wednesday, but by convention, the legislature would be in recess while the Conservatives hold their annual conference in Manchester next week. Corbyn, who delivered the keynote speech to his own party’s conference on Tuesday, said he would refuse to allow another suspension of Parliament for the Tories to hold theirs.

Corbyn also called on Johnson to apologize to Queen Elizabeth II for giving her unlawful advice to suspend Parliament, “but more importantly apologize to the British people for what he’s done in trying to shut down our democracy at a very crucial time, he said.

Gove: Respectable Lawyers Say Court Is Wrong (Earlier)

Michael Gove, the U.K. minister in charge of no-deal Brexit planning, said there is respectable legal opinion that disagrees with the ruling of the Supreme Court on the suspension of Parliament.

“It’s perfectly possible to disagree with with some of the reasoning but to respect the rule of law,” Gove told BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday. His comments come after fellow Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg attacked the ruling on a conference call with Boris Johnson and other ministers, calling it a constitutional coup, two people familiar with the matter said.

Significantly, Gove also didn’t rule out the possibility of another suspension to allow a new session of Parliament to begin, saying the government wants to pursue its domestic agenda. He said the government would lay out its proposals to Parliament on Wednesday.

SNP Indicates Support for Corbyn as Interim PM (Earlier)

Ian Blackford, Westminster leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party -- which is pushing the most strongly for an immediate general election -- suggested in a BBC radio interview he could support Jeremy Corbyn as a temporary, interim prime minister to oversee an election.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat Deputy leader Ed Davey proposed veteran MPs Harriet Harman for Labour, or Ken Clarke for the Tories, as a temporary solution for a cross-party government of national unity. For his part, Clarke told BBC radio that rather than discussing candidates, Parliament should be focusing on what any interim leader is trying to achieve.

