(Bloomberg) -- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canada’s deputy leader Chrystia Freeland have called on allies to swiftly provide Ukraine with all the weapons it needs.

The former UK premier also insisted that backers of Ukraine should stop worrying about a nuclear escalation, insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will not” use atomic weapons.

“This is the moment to double down. This is moment to get it done. Get them the tanks. Get Volodymyr Zelenskiy whatever he needs,” Johnson told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday morning.

Freeland, who is Canada’s finance minister as well as deputy prime minister, told the audience that the difference between Ukrainian and Russian troops is that Ukrainians know why they’re fighting — and that was why they will win.

Zelenskiy joined the panel, opening the discussion via video link, in a week when allies have been debating whether and how to send high-tech tanks and other military supplies to aid the Ukrainian war effort.

The Ukrainian president told the packed audience that he didn’t think it was the right strategy for a European nation to say it would send tanks only if a country outside the European Union sends them too. Though he did not directly name any individual government, Zelenskiy was referring to an ongoing discussion among allies over sending German-made Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he was in talks with allies over potentially supplying the vehicles. German officials and the country’s economy minister have said Berlin wants to make a joint move in step with the US, with reports saying Scholz wants the US to send the M1 Abrams, its main battle tank.

US Under-Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl described the Abrams as “a very complicated piece of equipment” in remarks on Wednesday. “It may or may not be the right system,” he said.

A number of EU nations, including Poland and Finland, are prepared to send Leopards but need Berlin’s permission to do so as they’re made in Germany. The UK recently announced it would send Ukraine about a dozen battle tanks.

In addition, Zelenskiy said Ukraine is running short of specific types of artillery and longer- range missile systems. These are not needed to strike inside Russia, he said, but at Russian forces inside occupied Ukrainian territories that Kyiv cannot reach with its artillery.

“Let’s end this quickly,” Freeland told the audience. Citing a quote by famous Canadian ice-hockey player Wayne Gretzky — “I skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been” — she said “this puck is going to Ukrainian victory.”

At which point Johnson was unable to resist a quip, exhorting the audience to “tell Putin to get the puck out of Ukraine.”

