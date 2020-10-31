Johnson Guarantees as Much as 80% of Workers’ Pay in Lockdown

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was extending the government’s wage support program as he announced a new partial four-week lockdown for England.

Johnson announced Saturday the state would pay furloughed workers as much as 80% of their wages through the new lockdown period. Existing assistance measures had been due to end this weekend and to be replaced by a less generous program.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.