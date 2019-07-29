(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson heads to Scotland, where he’s expected to hold crunch talks with Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson. She’s warned the prime minister she will never support his fall-back plan to take the U.K. out of the European Union without an agreement deal. Meanwhile Johnson is ramping up preparation for a no-deal Brexit and has formed what British media are calling a “war cabinet” to oversee the preparations.

Key Developments:

PM heads to Scotland to boost union of U.K.’s four nations

Johnson meeting Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later

Johnson sets up cabinet groups to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Tory MP Letwin says he’s talked to Labour about how to stop no-deal split

Foreign Secretary Raab attacks business leaders’ warnings as “unbalanced”

Must read: U.K. Starts No-Deal Brexit Meetings as It’s Now a Real Prospect

Johnson Plans to Talk to More EU Leaders (12 p.m.)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to speak to more European leaders over the coming days, and has also been clear he wants to meet them, spokeswoman Alison Donnelly told reporters on Monday.

The government hopes the EU will change its mind on reopening the Brexit withdrawal agreement, Donnelly said, reiterating that the backstop -- the provision meant to keep the Irish border open -- must be removed.

While the government would prefer to leave with a deal, Donnelly said, its “central scenario” is to do so without one unless the EU shifts its position.

Raab: CBI too ‘Pessimistic’ About Brexit (Earlier)

The new Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab took a hard line with Britain’s highest profile business lobby group, the Confederation of British Industry. The CBI had earlier warned that neither the U.K. nor the EU are ready for a no-deal divorce.

Raab was not impressed. “They take an unbalanced view, an unbalanced assessment,” Raab told LBC Radio. He described the CBI as “skeptical” and “pessimistic” about the risks of Brexit.

Letwin in Talks with Labour, Others (Earlier)

Conservative Member of Parliament Oliver Letwin, part of a rebel group that includes some Labour MPs seeking to stop a no-deal Brexit, said his colleagues could find a way to amend legislation to prevent the U.K. leaving with no divorce agreement.

“The mechanical problems we can overcome,” Letwin told BBC radio. “The difficult thing is to get a majority in Parliament for some other course of action at the last moment if there isn’t a deal.” Letwin said there is a “natural majority” of parliamentarians against a no-deal Brexit, but whether they would vote to block it would remain unknown “right up until the last moment.”

Earlier:

U.K. Starts No-Deal Brexit Meetings as It’s Now a Real ProspectIs Anyone Ready for Johnson’s No-Deal Divorce? Brexit BulletinU.K. to Face Tight EU Leash on Finance Regulations After Brexit

To contact the reporters on this story: Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net;Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.