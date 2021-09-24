(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron “reaffirmed the importance of the U.K.-France relationship” during a call Friday, which came after a British defense pact with the U.S. and Australia left Paris fuming.

The two leaders “agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally,” according to Johnson’s office. They also discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa.

A three-way deal with the U.S. to supply nuclear submarines to Australia angered France, which lost its own multi-billion dollar defense contract with Australia as part of the deal. Johnson appeared to further fuel the tensions this week when he told France to get a grip and get over its outrage.

Johnson and Macron also discussed other areas that have caused friction in recent months including fisheries licenses, post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland and cross-channel migration.

They agreed to intensify their cooperation to stem the flow of illegal immigration across the Channel, the U.K. premier’s office said.

