(Bloomberg) -- Johnson’s baby powder has long been the healthcare giant’s iconic product. But in recent years, it’s triggered an uproar around the company. Tens of thousands of lawsuits were filed against Johnson & Johnson alleging the talc-based version of the product was tainted with cancer-causing asbestos.

Plaintiffs contend internal documents suggest the company knew of its health risks for decades. The company denies that the product, which it says it’s discontinuing this year, contained asbestos or causes cancer, and points to its many legal victories and case dismissals.

On this episode of Bloomberg Investigates, we show how the seeds of the controversy were planted decades ago. And in doing so, explore how Johnson & Johnson was among a group of companies and agencies that funded controversial experiments performed on mostly Black inmates that, among other things, compared the effects of talc and asbestos on humans.

To see all episodes of Bloomberg Investigates, click here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.