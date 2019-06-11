(Bloomberg) -- A star witness in the first trial by a state over the opioid epidemic testified that Johnson & Johnson pressed doctors to prescribe its products even as the addictive consequences became clear more than a decade ago.

J&J “did everything it possibly could to get doctors to prescribe more and more opioids,” Dr. Andrew Kolodny told Oklahoma District Court Judge Thad Balkman on Tuesday, during the third week of a nonjury trial in Norman.

The state claims Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit is legally responsible for causing a public health crisis under a theory of law -- public nuisance -- traditionally applied to industrial and agricultural businesses responsible for chemical spills, noxious odors and the like.

Two co-defendants -- Purdue Pharma LP and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -- reached deals to avoid standing trial. Purdue, the top marketer in the state, settled in March for $270 million. Teva agreed to pay $85 million just days before the trial started on May 28.

The trial could provide a preview of how similar claims will play out in October when two Ohio municipalities take similar cases to trial against opioid drug makers and distributors in Cleveland, where more than 1,900 such cases have been gathered before one federal judge. The suing states and municipalities claim they’ve spent billions in tax dollars on substance-abuse treatment, prevention and criminal enforcement.

Johnson & Johnson maintains it legally promoted and sold the painkillers and shouldn’t be held responsible for the misdeeds of other companies. Noting the other companies had settled when his client had not, defense attorney Larry Ottaway said at the trial’s outset, “When you are right, you fight.”

Kolodny, co-director of opioid policy research at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, has been active in the study and treatment of opioid addiction for more than a decade. His resume includes a stint with the New York City Health Department during the mayoral administration of Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

Kolodny testified that he dislikes the word “addict” because it defines people by a stigmatized condition, suggesting “they’re having fun” and don’t care about the consequences, when the reality is they’ve become dependent on a substance from which they cannot break free.

Balkman agreed to accept Kolodny as an expert on eight opioid-related issues, over defense objections that he wasn’t qualified to go beyond his observations as a psychiatrist and in public health to testify about the causes of the opioid crisis.

Kolodny called the national opioid abuse epidemic the biggest public health crisis since the Spanish flu epidemic of a century ago.

