(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson suspended the supply of its personal-care products in Russia due to the “increasing scale of the humanitarian crisis” caused by the war in Ukraine.

The maker of products including Aveeno skin lotion and Listerine mouthwash, J&J said in a statement that it would continue to supply its wide range of pharmaceuticals and medical devices for the Russian market. The health-care giant also doubled its pledge for humanitarian assistance to $10 million.

Many companies have halted some or all operations in Russia, yet some continue to sell certain essential personal-care items there, including Procter & Gamble Co., Colgate-Palmolive Co. and Kimberly-Clark Corp. Colgate said last week that it is only selling hygiene products, including basic toothpaste, toothbrushes, soaps and pet-nutrition products.

J&J’s decision comes as Russia says it will reduce military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv after negotiators from both sides held discussions aimed at de-escalating the war.

The company continues to support employees and their families in Ukraine, according to the statement. “We continue to hope for rapid resolution, and we will continue to monitor the need for additional humanitarian relief,” J&J said.

J&J is among a number of companies that have already halted investment and enrollment in clinical trials in Russia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.