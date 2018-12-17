(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson shares continued to spiral downward on Monday, leaving the health-care giant on pace for its worst two-day decline since July 2002.

The selloff showed no sign of relenting even as Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky said in a video that the company remains confident in the safety of its talcum baby powder. The video was an unusual public effort by J&J to defend one of its most well-known consumer products after a Reuters report last week said that the company had been aware for decades that the powder sometimes contained asbestos.

Since that report’s publication, which echoed details in previous news coverage, investors have wiped about $52 billion from J&J’s market value.

On Friday, Wall Street analysts said that the market was overreacting to old news. However, most acknowledged that the talc litigation will be an overhang going forward. As of 2:58 p.m. on Monday the shares were down 13 percent over the past two days of trading and were one of the biggest drags on closely watched market barometers such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index.

At least one company insider stepped in to buy shares on the way down, with board member Charles Prince III reporting a purchase of about $270,000 in shares on Friday. The former Citigroup Inc. chairman now holds about $3.9 million in J&J stock.

Prince didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

