(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay at least $25 million to a woman who said she contracted a rare asbestos-related cancer through decades of daily use of J&J’s Baby Powder or its other talc product, Shower to Shower.

The New York jury verdict includes only compensatory damages. The jury will return next week to consider possible punitive damages.

