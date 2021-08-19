(Bloomberg) -- Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson named Executive Committee Vice Chairman Joaquin Duato as the company’s new chief executive officer, replacing Alex Gorsky, who will become executive chairman.

Duato, 59, will take the role effective Jan. 3 when he will also take a seat on the company’s board, J&J said in a statement late Thursday.

Like Gorsky, Duato is a three-decade veteran of J&J. He has served in his current role since 2018, guiding the drug and consumer product divisions and overseeing supply chain and technology operations. He’s a dual citizen of Spain and the U.S.

“The decision to step aside was one of the most difficult of my career,” Gorsky, 61, said in the statement. “This is the right time for the Company as our organization is delivering strong performance across all three segments and is positioned for continued success, in addition to this being the right time for me personally as I focus more on my family due to family health reasons.”

J&J shares slipped less than 1% in late trading to $177. They closed at a record high earlier this week, buoyed by the company’s portfolio of cancer drugs as patients return to hospitals after lockdown.

