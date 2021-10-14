(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is using bankruptcy court to resolve legal liabilities tied to its talc products, placing a new subsidiary holding the claims in Chapter 11 protection.

The new unit, LTL Management LLC, filed for bankruptcy in North Carolina on Thursday. In court documents it listed as much as $10 billion of assets and as much as $10 billion of liabilities. Johnson & Johnson itself did not file for bankruptcy.

“We are taking these actions to bring certainty to all parties involved in the cosmetic talc cases,” Michael Ullmann, executive vice president of Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement. “While we continue to stand firmly behind the safety of our cosmetic talc products, we believe resolving this matter as quickly and efficiently as possible is in the best interests of the Company and all stakeholders.”

U.S. bankruptcy court gives companies facing big legal liabilities a central forum for working out a settlement with claimants. Filing for bankruptcy typically halts all pending lawsuits against a company.

Johnson & Johnson is fighting tens of thousands of lawsuits linking its cosmetic talc products to cancer. The company said it will establish a $2 billion trust to pay amounts the bankruptcy court determines its talc-claim subsidiary owes, and will divert royalty payments worth $350 million to the unit.

The case is LTL Management LLC, 21-30589, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina (Charlotte).

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.