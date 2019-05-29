(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell as much as 5.5%, the biggest drop in five months, as a trial implicating the drugmaker in the opioid crisis grinds on for a second day in Oklahoma.

While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reached a settlement with the state for $85 million on Sunday and Purdue Pharma LP settled for $270 million in March, Johnson & Johnson has so far committed to fighting it out in court.

Those Teva and Purdue settlements ``can only help future discussions regarding settlements,'' Citi analyst Navann Ty wrote in a note to clients. The opioid suit along with other litigation including talcum powder cancer cases could add up to ``hundreds of billions of dollars,'' Holly Froum, a Bloomberg Intelligence legal analyst wrote.

If Wednesday's decline holds, it would be the worst single-day decline for the stock since a Reuters report that said the company knew for decades that asbestos was sometimes present in its baby powder in December. Today's slide has wiped out roughly $19.5 billion from Johnson & Johnson's market value.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cristin Flanagan in New York at cflanagan1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Bailey Lipschultz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.