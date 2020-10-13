(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson joked his rule that no more than six people should meet together is welcome for many as they will be able to avoid their in-laws at Christmas, as he tried to win the support of colleagues for his coronavirus strategy.

According to three people familiar with the premier’s comments to a private Zoom meeting of Conservative lawmakers on Tuesday evening, Johnson made multiple jokes that landed badly with his audience.

He told former Prime Minister Theresa May that business people couldn’t attend the SAGE meeting of scientific advisers as it was purely for scientists, before adding that business would render the committee B-SAGE -- rhyming with beige.

The premier did draw approval from his Tory rank-and-file lawmakers when he compared Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer’s policy to an out of control shopping trolley.

On a day that the U.K. posted its highest daily virus deaths since June, he also showed a serious side, urging MPs not to vote against plans to extend a 10 p.m. curfew for pubs and bars, saying there is evidence to support the measure. He also warned a coronavirus vaccine may not arrive, according to the people, echoing his comments in the House of Commons on Monday.

