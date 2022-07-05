(Bloomberg) -- A Tory sleaze saga damaging Boris Johnson rumbled into a sixth day, with fresh evidence that the British premier was aware of complaints against Conservative MP Christopher Pincher before he appointed him to the government.

Johnson was “briefed in person” about an investigation into Pincher in 2019 and the complaint against Pincher was upheld, according to a letter posted online by Simon McDonald, who was the chief civil servant at the Foreign Office between 2015 and 2020, where Pincher was a minister.

“He cannot be allowed to use the confidentiality of the process three years ago to pursue his predatory behaviour in other contexts,” McDonald wrote of Pincher.

The latest revelation is another blow to Johnson and casts doubt over 10 Downing Street’s defense that the prime minister was unaware of specific allegations against Pincher before his promotion to deputy chief whip in February.

The saga is dangerous for Johnson because it has provoked renewed anger among Tory MPs, who almost ejected him from office last month, and is once again distracting his administration and putting a focus on bad behavior in the Conservative Party.

Pincher resigned last week as one of Johnson’s political enforcers in the wake of Sun newspaper allegations he groped two fellow guests at a private club. Pincher quit a similar role in 2017 amid allegations he had made unwanted sexual advances on a former Olympic rower.

The key question for Johnson has been what he knew of Pincher’s past behavior and whether he made an error of judgment in promoting him.

On Friday, Johnson’s spokesman Jamie Davies said the premier had been unaware of “specific allegations” at the time of his appointment. The line shifted on Monday, when spokesman Max Blain told reporters that Johnson was aware of allegations that had either been resolved or not ended in a formal complaint.

Because there had been no formal complaint, it was “not appropriate to stop the appointment,” Blain said, referring to Johnson’s decision.

Yet McDonald’s letter on Tuesday questioned this account, saying the No. 10 position is “not true and the modification is still not accurate.” “Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated,” he wrote.

McDonald went further in a BBC Radio interview on Tuesday morning, saying 10 Downing Street had had “five full days to get the story correct and that has not happened.”

“I think they need to come clean,” he said. It’s “the sort of telling the truth and crossing your fingers at the same time and hoping that people are not too forensic in their subsequent questioning, and I think that is not working.”

Downing Street declined to comment when approached by Bloomberg News.

