(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament is unlawful, a Scottish appeals court ruled, sowing even more confusion into the deadlocked British political system ahead of the Oct. 31 Brexit date.

The decision will go directly to the U.K. Supreme Court, which is set to take up the issue next week. A group of more than 70 lawmakers had argued that the prime minister’s move -- which took effect Monday night -- was unconstitutional because it curtailed debate in the run-up to the deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“I have never been able to contemplate the possibility that the law could be that our sovereign Parliament might be treated as an inconvenience by the Prime Minister,” Jolyon Maugham, the attorney spearheading the Scottish case, said after the ruling. “I am pleased that Scotland’s highest court agrees.”

The threat of prorogation galvanized Labour members of parliament and a group of Conservative rebels into passing a bill requiring Johnson to push back the date by which the U.K. leaves the EU. It also sparked a series of lawsuits in England and Northern Ireland.

(Updates with lawyer comment in fourth paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Alastair Reed in Edinburgh at areed12@bloomberg.net;Jonathan Browning in London at jbrowning9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.