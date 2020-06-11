(Bloomberg) -- Johnson Matthey Plc, the world’s largest maker of diesel-engine catalysts, plans to cut about 2,500 jobs in a further sign of the damage being caused to suppliers by the virus-led slump.

The London-based company is seeking 80 million pounds ($101 million) in added savings through its 2023 fiscal year, it said Thursday in a statement. It had earlier put in place a 120 million-pound program.

Johnson Matthey in March shut most of its factories making the chemicals used in catalytic converters that reduce the pollution from diesel- and gasoline-engines. Although carmakers are starting production back up, the “path of recovery remains low,” it said.

Pretax profit dropped 38% in the year through March to 305 million pounds, the company said.

