Johnson May Call Other EU Leaders After Von Der Leyen Call: FT

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson could speak to other EU leaders after a scheduled call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, the Financial Times reported.

Johnson may call French President Emmanuel Macron, the newspaper said, without citing where it obtained the information.

Both chief negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier have paused Brexit deliberations and are bracing for a crisis weekend as they attempt to reach a deal after disagreement between the U.K. and France set talks back.

