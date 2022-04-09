Johnson Meets Ukrainian President in Kyiv to Talk Financial Aid

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a previously unannounced trip to the country under Russian invasion.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has traveled to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskiy in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. They will discuss the U.K.’s long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

Zelenskiy’s deputy chief of staff, Andriy Sybiha, confirmed Johnson was visiting the president in Kyiv in a post on Facebook.

It comes after European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen traveled to Kyiv on Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.