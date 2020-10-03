(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson promised the coronavirus crisis wouldn’t derail a “massive domestic agenda” as his Conservative Party’s annual conference kicks off online on Saturday. The timing is tricky for the British prime minister, amid unrest over his handling of the pandemic even among Tory members of Parliament. He faces crunch talks Saturday with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to try to unlock a post-Brexit trade deal.

Key Developments:

Johnson told Telegraph he is “pretty optimistic” about a trade deal

The prime minister also said he wants to create a “Generation Buy” of young people purchasing homes; he denied tension with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay said the government will not introduce austerity as the U.K. recovers from the pandemic

Barclay: Announcement Soon on Airport Tests (10:10 a.m.)

Barclay said he expects the government to make a statement in the coming days on Covid-19 tests at airports, without giving details. He said he recognizes testing is a “key issue” in the sector and the government is having “live conversations” with the industry.

Speaking before Barclay, Heathrow Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye reiterated the industry’s demands to use testing to open up key aviation routes, including from the U.S.

Barclay: No Austerity After Pandemic (10 a.m.)

Barclay told the Conservative conference that while the government will seek “maximum value for money,” there would be no austerity policy as the U.K. recovers from the pandemic.

He also warned that a Covid-19 vaccine could take longer than six months, and the government is focused on keeping as much of the economy running as possible. “We are going to be living with it for longer than we hoped for, at least the next six months and it could be longer, we don’t know,” Barclay said, adding: “For HIV we don’t have a vaccine.”

Patel to Say Asylum System Broken: Times (Earlier)

Home Secretary Priti Patel will tell the Conservative party conference the U.K.’s asylum system is broken, the Times newspaper reported on Saturday. She’s also expected to reveal details of the upcoming immigration bill intended to speed up the process of considering asylum applications.

Patel’s speech on Sunday comes as the government considers plans for offshore processing centers for asylum seekers, which triggered a backlash from opposition politicians and human rights groups.

Refugee Champion Dubs Slams U.K.’s Offshore Asylum Proposals

Johnson Promises ‘Massive Domestic Agenda’ (Earlier)

In an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus crisis wouldn’t derail his government’s “massive domestic agenda” and ministers are pursuing a “free market-led recovery” from the pandemic. He also denied that there was tension between him and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. He said he wants to create a “Generation Buy” of young people purchasing homes.

Ahead of crunch talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Saturday, Johnson said he’s “pretty optimistic” about a trade deal coming together. The chances are “very good if everybody just exercises some common sense and looks at the deal that is there to be done,” he said.

Earlier:

Johnson Averts Tory Revolt With Deal on U.K. Pandemic Powers

U.K.’s Johnson Bites Back at Rumors He’s Still Sick After Covid

Boris Johnson’s Britain Is Hurtling Into a Winter of Discontent

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.