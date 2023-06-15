(Bloomberg) -- A damning report that found former Conservative premier Boris Johnson deliberately and repeatedly misled UK lawmakers over lockdown parties in Downing Street will not distract from the government’s agenda, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said.

Rishi Sunak’s administration remains “absolutely focused on the job at hand” and has worked to bring stability back to the UK economy, Dowden said on Thursday when pressed by Bloomberg TV’s Lizzy Burden at the Founders Forum London conference for his message to business in the face of Tory infighting over the report.

A parliamentary panel on Thursday found that Johnson had committed a “serious contempt” of Parliament and repeatedly misled UK lawmakers. It recommended that the former prime minister — who last week quit his seat in protest at their findings — be deprived of his right to hold a pass to access Parliament.

The findings pave the way for a renewed bout of infighting in Sunak’s Conservatives, with the House of Commons set to vote on the investigation’s findings on Monday. That will be a test of the strength of feeling among Tory MPs toward Johnson, who blames Sunak for the role he played in his downfall last year, and who still has vociferous supporters in the party.

“Ultimately it’s always been the case that it’s up to Parliament and individual MPs to make their own decisions off the back” of committee reports, Dowden said.

Sunak and his allies have been at pains to distance themselves from the report, but they now face two potentially damaging by-elections next month that will draw attention away from their priorities in government.

Dowden insisted they would stick to their original target to halve inflation by the end of the year, after Sunak used the word “reduce” rather than “halve” in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The deputy premier also said Britain was on the “cusp of the next revolution in tech”, and hailed artificial intelligence as an “enormous opportunity”, particularly in the creative industries. “We haven’t got the tech super giants, the Googles and Facebooks of this world,” Dowden said, but Britain had “sown an awful lot of seeds” and there was “potential for growth.”

Dowden also confirmed that the UK will host a global summit on AI in December. Previously Sunak had said the conference would happen in the fall.

