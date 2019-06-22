(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit on Twitter, join our Facebook group and sign up to our Brexit Bulletin.

Front-runner Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are facing Conservative party members for the first time since making it to a two-man runoff to succeed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. Grass-roots Tories have the opportunity to quiz the two candidates on Saturday as they kick off a series of nationwide hustings, or political roadshows, before party members pick the winner in a postal ballot next month.

Key Developments:

When Conservative members of Parliament decided on the final two candidates, Johnson won 160 votes, Hunt was second with 77 votes.

Johnson may face questions over row with girlfriend, Carrie Symonds

Tory activists question candidates in Birmingham, England

Johnson Must Be Ready to Leave EU Without Deal (3 p.m.)

Johnson speaks first, arriving to whoops and cheers from supporters. He immediately launches into how he’ll deliver Britain’s exit from the European Union, saying “I am the right man to unleash on that project” and that the U.K. “must be prepared to come out on WTO terms.”

