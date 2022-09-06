(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson pledged to give his full backing to new UK leader Liz Truss and called for unity in the ruling Conservative Party, even as he took a swipe at those who removed him.

“I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support,” Johnson said in his farewell speech on the steps of 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. “I say to my fellow Conservatives: It’s time for politics to be over, folks. It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her program and deliver for the people of this country.”

With his aides, wife Carrie and a cluster of loyal Members of Parliament standing near him, Johnson rattled through what he regards as the achievements of his three-year tenure, including taking Britain out of the European Union, the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and sending arms to Ukraine.

He said the UK has the economic strength to get through the looming energy crisis and wouldn’t be bullied or blackmailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. British support for Ukraine may “very well have helped change the course of the biggest European war of 80 years.”

But he also had a choice few words about his departure, brought on by mass resignations from his government in July after a series of ethics scandals. Johnson was forced to surrender the premiership even after winning a commanding parliamentary majority in 2019.

“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race,” he said, ahead of visiting Queen Elizabeth II to formally resign. “They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.”

It was a statement that ignores the role he and other Brexiteers played in the mid-term downfall of his immediate predecessor, Theresa May.

And despite promising to give Truss his full backing and making a typical joke about his own plans -- Johnson likened himself to a booster rocket that had fulfilled its purpose and would now be “gently re-entering the atmosphere” -- he said he would be like the Roman statesman Cincinnatus, who was known for willingly giving up power before returning to it.

