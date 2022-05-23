(Bloomberg) --

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government will look after people trying to cope with the surging cost of energy and other basic goods.

“We have got to do what we can -- and we will -- to look after people through the aftershocks of Covid, through the current pressures on energy prices that we are seeing post-Covid and with what’s going on in Russia,” Johnson told reporters at a school in southeast London. “We are going to put our arms round people, just as we did during the pandemic.”

Johnson has come under pressure to introduce a windfall levy on oil and gas companies to help tackle rising inflation and surging household energy costs.

“I’m not attracted, intrinsically, to new taxes,” he said. All the same, there is “more that we are going to do” but “you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”

