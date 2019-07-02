(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson, the favorite to replace Theresa May as U.K. prime minister, has pledged he’ll launch a review of “sin taxes” on salt, fat and sugar, a signal that he wants to adopt an economically liberal approach after years in which government tried to clamp down on unhealthy behavior.

Johnson said in a press release he wanted to be convinced that such taxes worked, and that they didn’t hit the poorest hardest. “The recent proposal for a tax on milkshakes seems to me to clobber those who can least afford it,” he said. “If we want people to lose weight and live healthier lifestyles, we should encourage people to walk, cycle and generally do more exercise.”

The announcement may cause some discomfort to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has become a leading backer of Johnson. Last week, according to two people familiar with the matter, Hancock’s department circulated a policy paper, due to be published next week, proposing extending the existing sugar tax to milkshakes and a ban on the sale of energy drinks to children.

The Department of Health said in a statement that its policies “have always been guided by evidence and will continue to be in the future.” But Johnson’s announcement means it’s unlikely either anti-sugar proposal will be picked up if Johnson wins power.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.