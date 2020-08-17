(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to alter England’s exam grading system after parents and students reacted with fury to results announced last week.

The prime minister on Monday stood by his embattled Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, insisting he had full confidence in him. But his spokesman, Jamie Davies, said the government is still working on the system, suggesting that revisions to results announced last week could be imminent.

“The whole of the government has been and continues to work hard to come up with the fairest system for pupils.” Davies told reporters Monday. “We recognize this has been an incredibly difficult year and that’s why we’ll continue to work to produce the fairest system possible.”

The row has come about because the coronavirus lockdown meant schoolchildren couldn’t sit their exams this year. Instead, the Department for Education asked the exam regulator, Ofqual, to come up with a way of giving children the grades they would have got. But the algorithm Ofqual devised has seen top students downgraded and some children failed altogether if they go to a school that has had poor results in the past.

To make matters worse, the structure of the algorithm meant it was less likely to hurt children in smaller classes, which benefited students at private schools.

Anger was immediate when the results for A-Level exams, which are sat at 18, were announced last week. At first, the focus was on the brightest students, many of whom found their teachers’ predictions of their results had been downgraded by a notch, meaning they missed out on places at the universities they wanted. By Monday, there was outrage at the way students at the other end of the spectrum were told they’d failed simply because Ofqual judged that some students at their school would typically fail.

A growing number of Conservative MPs, including two ministers, have called for a government U-turn to accept teachers’ predicted grades, rather than using the algorithm.

A further wave of problems is likely on Aug. 20, when the results for GCSE exams, which children usually sit at the age of 16, are due. Davies insisted those results would be announced as scheduled.

