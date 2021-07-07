(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a busy afternoon of questions in Parliament on a vast array of topics, from his gamble to end most Covid restrictions in England on July 19 to foreign policy, Brexit and climate.

The action kicked off at noon with Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, with Labour leader Keir Starmer pressing Johnson for detail on the expected impacts of his Covid plan. Johnson’s bigger test, though, will be a two-hour grilling by senior MPs at 3:30 p.m.

The scrutiny comes as millions of fans prepare to tune in to see England play Denmark in the semifinal of Euro 2020, bidding to reach its first major soccer championship final in 55 years.

Key Developments:

Greensill got “political steers” on loans, probe finds

“Long Covid” will surge among young, U.K. chief medic says

U.K. could face 100,000 virus cases a day in summer

Johnson Quizzed Over Self-Isolation (12.15 p.m.)

Questioning Johnson in the House of Commons, Starmer warned the prime minister that his plan to lift restrictions will lead to the “next big problem” -- self-isolation for potentially millions of people this summer if Covid-19 infections rise to 100,000 a day.

“It won’t feel like ‘Freedom Day’ to those who have to isolate,” Starmer said at Prime Minister’s Questions. Johnson is planning to end virtually all remaining curbs in England on July 19, but the requirement to self-isolate if a person comes into contact with a Covid case will stay in place until August 16.

People could start deleting the NHS Covid-19 app on their phones to prevent being “pinged” and told to stay home, Starmer said, warning that that would risk undermining the whole test and trace system. Johnson said the U.K. was moving to a “system of testing rather than self-isolation” and from “legal diktat” to “personal responsibility”.

