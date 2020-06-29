(Bloomberg) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a “big plan” to help the U.K. bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, as he seeks to revive his struggling political mission with a major speech on Tuesday.

The premier promised a wave of investment in infrastructure and skills, saying it would be a “mistake” to go back to the so-called austerity policies of the past decade. In a Times Radio interview, Johnson pledged a “Rooseveltian” approach to lift the economy, a reference to former U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal” following the Great Depression.

“My job now is to get our whole country bouncing back to health and building back to health,” Johnson said. “What we’re going to be talking about tomorrow is an agenda to build this nation back into a state of really long-term economic prosperity. It’s a big plan we’ll be setting out.”

Boris Johnson Plunges His Tories Into an Identity Crisis

The premier is battling to get the British economy firing again after the pandemic and economic lockdown caused output to crash, jobless claims to double and left the state supporting the wages of almost 12 million private sector jobs. He’s come under increasing pressure from the press and opposition Labour Party over his handling of the pandemic, which has seen the U.K. register the worst death toll in Europe.

Johnson is due to lay out his blueprint for the recovery on Tuesday, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak preparing to set out more details of measures to help companies restart operations in a speech in July.

Johnson on Monday announced a plan to invest 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in schools, including the first rebuilding program since 2014, that will see work begin on 50 schools projects as part of a 10-year plan. The estimated cost is over 1 billion pounds, with a further 760 million pounds for repairs and upgrades.

“There’s nothing wrong with ‘build, build, build’ but that’s not enough on its own. There has to be a focus, if you like, on ‘jobs, jobs, jobs,”’ opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer told BBC Radio on Monday. “The prime minister is good at promising and bad on delivery, and this comes on the back of a decade of under-investment.”

