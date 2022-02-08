(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson put Jacob Rees-Mogg in charge of delivering the benefits of Brexit in a mini-reshuffle of ministers that sought to shore up the U.K. prime minister’s support within the ruling Conservative Party.

Rees-Mogg on Tuesday was appointed to the newly-created role of minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, and becomes a full member of the cabinet, having previously only “attended” meetings of Johnson’s top team. Former Chief Whip Mark Spencer took over from Rees-Mogg as Leader of the House of Commons, overseeing the parliamentary timetable for legislation, and his old post was filled by Chris Heaton-Harris.

Johnson is resetting his senior team in an attempt to ride out the political storm resulting from a series of scandals, including his attempted defense of a Tory ally who broke lobbying rules, a series of allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during lockdown, and the fallout from falsely accusing Labour Party leader Keir Starmer of allowing an infamous child-sex abuser to evade justice.

Last week, a preliminary civil service report into the so-called partygate scandal slammed “failures of leadership and judgment” at the top of his government and criticized “excessive” drinking. Johnson said in response, “I get it and I will fix it,” promising to overhaul the way his office is run.

Since then, his chief of staff, principal private secretary and director of communications all quit their posts, and Tuesday’s ministerial changes marked a further step in his bid to win back the faith of Tory members of Parliament.

Brexit Benefits

Rees-Mogg, a darling of the party’s right and a prominent member of the Leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum, will now be in charge of delivering tangible benefits from the divorce, having told Channel 4 News in 2018 that the full economic gains wouldn’t be known for 50 years. The Financial Times reported that Johnson told Rees-Mogg to find 1,000 regulations to get rid of.

At the same time as promising to overhaul his team last week, Johnson also made the latest misstep to shake confidence in his leadership style, by accusing Starmer in his former role as director of public prosecutions, of spending “most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can make out.”

Savile was a predatory sex offender whose crimes were only believed after his death in 2011 when hundreds of his victims came forward.

Johnson’s comment led to a storm of criticism because Starmer was not personally involved in the case. One of the prime minister’s longest standing aides, his policy chief Munira Mirza, quit her post citing the “scurrilous” remark and the premier’s failure to apologize.

On Monday, the pressure on the prime minister to retract his remark increased, after Starmer was chased by protesters accusing him of “protecting pedophiles.”

“These sorts of comment only inflame opinions and generate disregard for this house, and it is not acceptable,” House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told the chamber Tuesday. “Our words have consequences, and we should always be mindful of that fact.”

But Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister would not be saying anything more on the row, having “clarified” his original comment last week.

Blain acknowledged Johnson’s words in the Commons were “capable of being misconstrued,” but said Johnson had subsequently stated that while Starmer was not individually responsible for the decision not to prosecute Savile, he was responsible for the prosecutors’ office as whole.

Blain also denied that the purpose of the original comment had been to link Savile and Starmer in the mind of the public.

